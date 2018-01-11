CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Residents in Camden County are being told to shelter in place due to an armed suspect shooting at police early Thursday morning.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said they were on the scene of a barricade situation in the area of Hampshire Road in the Brittany Woods section of the city.
Police say the suspect fired at police and their armored vehicles. No injuries have been reported.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes.
The identity of the barricaded suspect is unknown at this time.
