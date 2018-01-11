DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS) – An expensive taco with unique toppings is making national headlines.
That’s because the tacos cost $60 each, and are topped with roasted grasshoppers.
A restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan came up with the recipe containing wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar and black truffles.
“When I heard about the $60 taco with wagyu beef and the foie gras, and the higher-end ingredients, it doesn’t surprise me this restaurant would have something that imaginative,” said one customer.
The chef says he hopes the taco will break the stereotype of Mexican food being cheap.
If you want to try it, you can’t just get one, you have to order three, meaning you’ll end up spending $180.