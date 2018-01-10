By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under:Craig Shirley, DACA, Donald Trump, Fusion GPS, Glenn R. Simpson, Josh Blackman, Judge William Alsup, Michael Wolff, Oprah Winfrey, Ronald Reagan, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

3pm- Ronald Reagan biographer Craig Shirley stated that, contrary to rumors, Reagan did not suffer from early onset Alzheimer’s disease during the final years of his second presidential term. 

3:20pm- U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled that the Trump administration is not legally permitted to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program until Federal Courts rule on the legality of its repeal.

3:50pm- When asked about a potential Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential run, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she didn’t know if America was ready for the possibility. 

4:40pm- Author of Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff, has accused President Trump of being dyslexic. 

5pm- Defying requests from colleagues, Sen. Dianne Feinstein released a classified transcript of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s interview with Fusion GPS Founder Glenn R. Simpson. 

5:20pm- Josh Blackman, a constitutional-law professor and adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, joins the show to discuss his article on National Review, “A Ludicrous Ruling That Trump Can’t End DACA.”

 

