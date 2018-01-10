Filed Under:Krystal Lugo, Local TV, Talkers

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Four Massachusetts residents have been charged with keeping a 16-year-old girl in a basement that a police officer described as a “torture chamber.”

Police say the teenager was sexually assaulted, had her hair shaved off and was burned with a cigarette.

ICE Raids Dozens Of 7-Eleven Stores In Immigration Probe

The suspects are charged with kidnapping and other offenses. They appeared in a hearing Wednesday to determine whether they can be held without bail.

Prosecutors say the suspects held the girl in an Auburn home because they thought she knew who was responsible for a Dec. 27 home invasion. Prosecutors say she was duct-taped to a chair and had a machete held against her throat.

Teacher Accused Of Secretly Taking Lewd Photos Of Girls

Defendant Krystal Lugo was held without bail. Her attorney said she was not a danger. The hearings for three male defendants will continue until Friday.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch