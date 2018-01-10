PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With more talk about a safe injection site for heroin users in Philadelphia lately, the city’s police commissioner now says he’s more open to the idea.
While he’s far from a supporter of the idea, Commissioner Richard Ross admits his opinion has come a long way from when he was completely opposed to it last year.
“The more accurate description is I’m trying to keep an open mind about it,” said Ross.
But Ross admits that with the opioid crisis so out of control, no options can be taken off the table.
“Again, not having any other concrete solutions, I just feel at this juncture we have to look at every possibility,” he said.
Ross says a conversation with Vancouver’s police chief helped open him up to the idea a bit. Vancouver is the first city in North America to allow heroin users a site to inject the drug under watch of medical professionals and social workers.