SYDNEY, Australia (CBS) — Sightseers in Australia saw a very unusual sight on Monday.

A very rare white crocodile was spotted on the Adelaide River in Australia’s Northern Territories.

Wildlife guides say the crocodile is not an albino, but suffers from a condition that reduces pigmentation.

They also say it’s very vulnerable, because it lacks the natural camouflage that protects it in the wild.

