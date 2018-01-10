SYDNEY, Australia (CBS) — Sightseers in Australia saw a very unusual sight on Monday.
A very rare white crocodile was spotted on the Adelaide River in Australia’s Northern Territories.
Wildlife guides say the crocodile is not an albino, but suffers from a condition that reduces pigmentation.
They also say it’s very vulnerable, because it lacks the natural camouflage that protects it in the wild.