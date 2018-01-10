PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three persons of interest in the shooting death of a man at a gas station in December.
A 31-year-old man died in the Dec. 11 shooting at the Sunoco gas station at Broad Street and Lindley Avenue.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says a man had gotten into an argument with another man inside the store, which continued outside. That’s when Small says one of the men opened fire on the other, hitting him twice in the head and twice in the chest.
“We know that at least 12 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found 12 spent shell casings. Some just inches, some just feet from where the victim had collapsed,” said Small.
Small says the shooter and a woman got into a vehicle and fled.
Police describe the person of interests as two Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman.
They are seen in a video inside of the gas station mini-mart prior to the shooting.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact Homicide Division at 215-686-3334/3335.