By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, La Salle University, Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Philadelphia high school students are being given the chance to earn college credits, before they graduate high school.

This spring, 15 juniors and seniors at Girls High and Central High School will have the opportunity to head up Olney Avenue and take college-level courses at La Salle University.  La Salle president Colleen Hanycz made the announcement at Girls High.
 
“The five courses being piloted this spring will be available at no cost to the students who participate,” Hanycz said. “You all should be clapping now — this is the clapping part, right!”
 
Girls High senior Tyanna Morris is eager to experience the college challenge.
 
“It gets you an early jump start to see what you really want to do,” Morris said. “I’d like to do film and video, and then a little fashion merchandising on the side.”
 
About 1,000 district students are taking courses at a half-dozen colleges and universities.

