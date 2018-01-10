Filed Under:Local TV, politics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judicial panel has ruled that Pennsylvania can keep its congressional map, turning back an argument from a group of Democratic voters who contended that it should be thrown out because the state lawmakers who created the map in 2011 gerrymandered it to help Republicans.

Wednesday’s decision comes a day after a court threw out North Carolina’s congressional map, finding it went too far to help Republicans.

In the 2-1 ruling on Pennsylvania’s case, a judge found that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the idea that district maps should be blind to party considerations.

An appeal would go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch