PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line has resumed service after being suspended when an Amtrak train struck a person near the Narberth Station on Wednesday morning.
Officials responded to 67 Wynnewood Road at Merion Station around 10:40 a.m. for reports of a person struck by a train.
Amtrak police are investigating the incident.
Officials say to expect delays in the area.
Inbound trains will not service stations between Bryn Mawr and Overbrook.
No other injuries have been reported.