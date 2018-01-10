TRAVEL ALERT: SEPTA's Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line Resumes Service After Person Struck By Amtrak Train
Filed Under:Local TV, Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line has resumed service after being suspended when an Amtrak train struck a person near the Narberth Station on Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to 67 Wynnewood Road at Merion Station around 10:40 a.m. for reports of a person struck by a train.

Amtrak police are investigating the incident.

Officials say to expect delays in the area.

Inbound trains will not service stations between Bryn Mawr and Overbrook.

No other injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch