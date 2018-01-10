PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers’ guard Markelle Fultz is not ready to return just yet.
Fultz, who has been battling muscular imbalance and shoulder soreness virtually all season, will not play on Thursday in London against the Celtics, according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.
Fultz participated in 5-on-5 drills this week and told the media on Wednesday his injury is a “day-to-day thing.” The Sixers are off until Monday — a Martin Luther King Day matinee home affair against the Raptors — after their game in London, a possible target return date for Fultz.
Fultz, 19, was the team’s No. 1 overall pick this summer. Fultz has played four games this season.
