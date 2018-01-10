By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Local TV, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers’ guard Markelle Fultz is not ready to return just yet.

Fultz, who has been battling muscular imbalance and shoulder soreness virtually all season, will not play on Thursday in London against the Celtics, according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.

Fultz participated in 5-on-5 drills this week and told the media on Wednesday his injury is a “day-to-day thing.” The Sixers are off until Monday — a Martin Luther King Day matinee home affair against the Raptors — after their game in London, a possible target return date for Fultz.

Fultz, 19, was the team’s No. 1 overall pick this summer. Fultz has played four games this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch