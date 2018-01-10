PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on a suspect and a motive after a man is shot in North Philadelphia.
The victim was found after midnight on the 400 block of West Norris Street.
Police say the 42-year-old was shot once in the back.
Witnesses, however, told police they didn’t hear any gunshots and detectives couldn’t find any spent shell casings.
“We did find a property on the block that did have exterior surveillance cameras,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “It showed the suspect after being shot, staggering on the sidewalk, holding on to his abdomen.”
The victim is in critical condition.
Eyewitness News is told the 42-year-old lives close to where he was found.