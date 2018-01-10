PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Carson Wentz tore his ACL, everybody wrote off the Eagles.
First team All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson was annoyed, so much so, that he boycotted the media.
“What bothered me was we were 12-2 [at the time] and treated like we were the Browns,” Johnson said on Tuesday via ESPN.com. “It happens, but I think although we don’t like it, it’s a good motivator to have people not write good things. I think it’s the best motivator there is and you can go and change it.”
The 13-3 Eagles are 2.5 point underdogs to the Atlanta Falcons, at home, in Saturday’s divisional playoff game. The Eagles are the first ever No. 1 seed to begin the playoffs as an underdog.
“I think everybody perceives us as being the weakest and that is fine,” Johnson said. “I think that is good. I think if teams want to overlook us, that is good. We’ll just see about Saturday. We’re excited. We know what people are saying.”