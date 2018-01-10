By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The president of La Salle University is defending plans to sell some of the pieces in its art museum.

Reaction in the art world was swift and harsh, at word that La Salle University planned to auction-off some of the works in its acclaimed art museum. La Salle president Colleen Hanycz says the museum will remain a key educational resource.

“We’re talking about 46 pieces from a museum collection in excess of 5,000 pieces,” she said. “So all of that pedagogical — that academic support work will continue.”

La Salle University To Auction Off 46 Pieces Of Art

An auction is expected to raise $5 million to $7 million.

“The funds from the art we are selling will go directly to support some of those initiatives that will enhance the teaching and learning of our students,” Hanycz said.

Including the Momentum 2022 initiative to upgrade the school’s facilities and academic offerings.

Hanycz acknowledges she’s heard from the art community, but not as much yet from the higher-ed community.

