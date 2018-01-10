CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – If you have an Amazon account you may want to check your recent purchases. Police in Chester County say, in recent weeks, scammers bought computers worth thousands of dollars and other people had to foot the bill.
There are five similar cases of fraud in West Whiteland Township.
The most recent case was reported this past Sunday. Detective Scott Pezick says a woman told police that someone got into her Amazon account and made a big purchase.
“Twenty-one-hundred-dollar MacBook Pro computer, using their credit card,” said Pezick.
Pezick says the shipping was changed from the victim’s house to a UPS facility in West Chester. Police investigated and found out that, in recent weeks, fraudsters were going to that facility and picking up MacBook Pros using fake IDs.
“They were going in with what appears to be counterfeit identity, Pennsylvania driver’s licenses with the victim’s name and address on it,” said Pezick.
West Whiteland Township Police, are trying to identify the following people who are pictured in the fake IDs.
Several of the victims say their email addresses were hacked before they found out about the fraud. Pezick says they’re not sure how many people are behind the scam and if you’ve been a victim, call police.