MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The cold weather is making things tough for a New Jersey man.
His houseboat was swept away in last week’s blizzard, and now it’s stuck in ice.
Fifty-three-old Danny Davis from Highlands lives on that boat. It was docked along the Navesink River in Highlands, Monmouth County.
It became loose in the winter storm before it was frozen in the middle of Sandy Hook Bay.
Davis is now heartbroken.
“That’s my life, that’s my dream. It’s the only place I can afford life,” said Davis. “I can get it back, it’s still out there. A lot of people are worse off than I am. I will get my vessel back, hopefully, she’s still afloat.”
Davis is living in a van with his dogs for now.