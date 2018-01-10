HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania high school Spanish teacher has been charged with secretly taking lewd photos of girls during school hours.
Prosecutors say 34-year-old Gaspare Gambino of Honesdale was arrested Wednesday. He’s charged with 14 counts of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors allege that Gambino took photos of at least 14 girls in his classroom and in other locations at Honesdale High School. The photos were close-ups of girls’ breasts and under their skirts and dresses. Police say some of them appear to have been taken from Gambino’s desk.
Gambino has been placed on administrative leave. He has been a Spanish teacher at Wayne Highlands School District since 2015.
Court documents don’t list a defense attorney who could respond to the charges and Gambino didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
