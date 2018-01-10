PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles playoff game is a big score for area caterers. They’re getting a rush of orders for game day goodies.
For Nick Carlino of Carlino’s Market in Ardmore, preparation is key to meeting the demand for their hoagies, dips, strombolis, wings and tomato pies.
“We make all of our bread in house, so we’re loading up on all the rolls, breads, pizza dough, just so we can be ready.”
Ready for the party orders and for those heading to Lincoln Financial Field.
“What we get a lot of also is the customers that come in going to the game,” Carlino said. “They pick up their hoagies and pizza for the tailgating.”
And if you want to be sure to get what you want, then order in advance, because popular items will sell out.
“Our tomato pie and our herb roasted wings, I would say those are the two most popular,” Carlino said. “Our sausage, broccoli rabe is one of my favorites. And then we have a buffalo chicken dip and a few others as well.”
Carlino says they’re getting as many orders for Saturday’s game as they normally do for the Super Bowl.