PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies organization held their annual Ballgirl tryouts Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.
Jamison Hall, coordinator of community outreach and charity events, explains what characteristics make for the ultimate ballgirl.
“We’re looking for people who have strong athletic skills, good interpersonal skills,” he said. “They’re a role model in their community and people who just like to engage our fans.”
Fifty women tried out. Only ten will make the cut.
“I think we all want this pretty bad, so we’re all fighting for a spot,” said one girl. “We fielded a few balls, we went through the batting cage, we had to fill out a quiz. What’s a fair ball? What’s a foul ball? And what the Red Goes Green organization is.”
Hall says only 10 percent of the job is out on the field. The rest of the time, the ballgirls out participating in charity events and other events.
“So they are essentially community ambassadors,” he said. “That might even be a better way to phrase the job.”
Following another round of call-backs, the final ten will be chosen in February.