Filed Under:Local TV

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) —  Something is brewing in Atlantic City, as Stockton University sponsors a five-day training program on distillery owning and operations.

The Stockton University Office of Continuing Studies distillery program will be held from Jan. 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Little Water Distillery on 807 Baltic Ave.

According to the university, the program designed for owners, operators and industry professionals will provide a firsthand experience, including cocktail mixing techniques, marketing and laws that impact the industry.

It costs $2,975 to register for the program and the class size is limited to just 11 people.

Registration information is available here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch