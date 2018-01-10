GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — Something is brewing in Atlantic City, as Stockton University sponsors a five-day training program on distillery owning and operations.
The Stockton University Office of Continuing Studies distillery program will be held from Jan. 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Little Water Distillery on 807 Baltic Ave.
According to the university, the program designed for owners, operators and industry professionals will provide a firsthand experience, including cocktail mixing techniques, marketing and laws that impact the industry.
It costs $2,975 to register for the program and the class size is limited to just 11 people.
Registration information is available here.