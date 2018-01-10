By Tom Rickert
#26: A Cure For Blindness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christian Guardino used to be blind.

This is the story of how Christian started to see, after a group of doctors spent 20 years trying to cure a rare, specific type of childhood blindness. The gene therapy program developed by doctors at the University of Pennsylvania was approved by the FDA in December of 2017. Christian was part of the program’s clinical trials at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. KYW reporter Mike Dougherty comes back to the podcast to tell what happened when Christian saw his mother’s face in detail for the first time.

To learn more about the therapy that gave Christian his sight back, check out Mike’s article here:

