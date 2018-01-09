BREAKING: Husband Of Slain Radio Host April Kauffman Charged In Her 2012 Murder
By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Donald Trump met with Democrats and Republicans from both the House and the Senate to discuss a bill that would address border security as well as the fate of DACA recipients. 

3:20pm- CBS’ Gayle King said Oprah Winfrey is not considering a running for President in 2020 but is intrigued by the idea. 

4:25pm- According to reports, a federal grand jury is collecting information and seeking testimony in a case regarding a real estate deal at Burlington College in Vermont. The $10 million loan occurred while Jane Sanders, wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders, was president of the college.

4:35pm- Steve Bannon has announced he will step down as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News Network. 

5:20pm- While appearing on Tonight with Don Lemon, author Michael Wolff claimed that Donald Trump was not mentally fit to hold office.

 

