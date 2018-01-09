WEATHER ALERT: Icy Conditions Expected Through Morning CommuteRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) – A former Rutgers University football player has admitted his role in three home invasions in which fellow students were targeted for drugs and cash.

Tejay Johnson, of Egg Harbor, New Jersey, on Monday pleaded guilty to armed robbery and conspiracy.

Under terms of a plea agreement with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the 26-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

The home invasions occurred between April and May in 2015.

Johnson left the football program in 2014 because of injuries.

