Pennsylvania On Track To Be Ready For Real ID CompliancePennsylvania is on schedule to have driver’s licenses and ID’s ready for REAL ID requirements when they become necessary for air travel.

Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter SportsVisit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.

Safety First: Officials Say Road Salt Is NecessaryOfficials say it's a necessary evil, as crews work to keep snowy roads open.

Cold Weather Crippling Car Batteries, What You Can Do To Avoid TroubleOn New Year's Day, AAA mid-Atlantic says they received more than 1,000 calls for battery service.