CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a teenage boy shot on a Camden street has died from his wounds.
But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the area of South 29th and Clinton streets.
Officers responding to 911 calls about the shooting found the 17-year-old city resident lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Camden County prosecutors declined further comment on the shooting, including what type of weapon was used or how many shooters may have been involved.
No arrests have been made.
