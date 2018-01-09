PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man accused of taking bags of money from a church in Philadelphia is now under arrest.

Video captured the suspect on Jan. 8 around 2:50 p.m. entering the Calvary Roman Catholic Church located at 11024 Knights Road with a key.

Once inside surveillance video recorded the suspect entering a room where he took bags of donations containing an undisclosed amount of money and checks.

Police say the suspect has done this before.

“The suspect had taken donations on at least two separate occasions on December 4, 2017, and December 31, 2017,” authorities said in a news release.

After the previous incidents, police say cameras were installed.

“They had had an issue the previous week were some money had gone missing, and they put a hidden camera in and of course this Sunday when they noticed and saw this gentleman and reported it to police,” said L. Dennis Rosenbaum, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crime struck a chord with the community so much so that it was quickly shared on social media.

Less than an hour after being released he was arrested.