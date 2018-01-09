BREAKING: Husband Of Slain Radio Host April Kauffman Charged In Her 2012 Murder
By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Local TV, Theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man accused of taking bags of money from a church in Philadelphia is now under arrest.

Video captured the suspect on Jan. 8 around 2:50 p.m. entering the Calvary Roman Catholic Church located at 11024 Knights Road with a key.

Once inside surveillance video recorded the suspect entering a room where he took bags of donations containing an undisclosed amount of money and checks.

Police say the suspect has done this before.

“The suspect had taken donations on at least two separate occasions on December 4, 2017, and December 31, 2017,” authorities said in a news release.

After the previous incidents, police say cameras were installed.

“They had had an issue the previous week were some money had gone missing, and they put a hidden camera in and of course this Sunday when they noticed and saw this gentleman and reported it to police,” said L. Dennis Rosenbaum, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crime struck a chord with the community so much so that it was quickly shared on social media.

Less than an hour after being released he was arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch