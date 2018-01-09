PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A congressman from the Philadelphia region is pulling from President Trump’s Twitter account, as he introduces legislation that would require a public examination of the mental and physical health of a presidential candidate.
Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle, represents Northeast Philadelphia and parts of Montgomery County, is introducing a bill called the “Stable Genius Act.”
Boyle says the name, Stable Genius, is an acronym for Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection.
He admits the name is tongue-in-cheek.
“What we’re attempting to do is take yet another absurd tweet from President Trump and actually use that shine a light on a very serious issue,” he sad.
The legislation would require candidates for president to undergo a standardized medical exam both physical and mental by the Secretary of the Navy and make the findings public.
“The American people get absolutely no information about the mental and physical fitness of a future president,” he said. “That is a real hole in our system.”
Boyle is also a co-sponsor on legislation requiring the president to disclose his taxes.