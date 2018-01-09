Filed Under:Atlantic City, Local TV, Sports Betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new report predicts 18 states will introduce bills to regulate sports betting this year, with 11 having a good chance of passing one.

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, which tracks gambling legislation nationwide, says that’s just the minimum; the firm predicts more than 30 states could introduce sports betting bills.

The U.S. Supreme Court this year will decide a case brought by New Jersey that seeks to overturn a ban on sports betting in all but four states: Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

States listed as likely to introduce a sports betting bill are: Massachusetts; Rhode Island; New York; New Jersey; West Virginia; South Carolina; Georgia; Florida; Illinois; Michigan; Iowa; Minnesota; Louisiana; Mississippi; Oklahoma and California. Indiana and Kentucky already have introduced bills.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

