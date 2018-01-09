BREAKING: Husband Of Slain Radio Host April Kauffman Charged In Her 2012 Murder
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An accident is under investigation after a driver strikes a police cruiser that was transporting a gunshot victim on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. 58th Street.

Police say an officer was transporting a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the left thigh when they were struck on the passenger side by a silver Mitsubishi Galant.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and transported the teen who is currently listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

