PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have been rumored as one of the teams interested in Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich.
MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince proposed a trade that might work for both the Phillies and the Marlins: Nick Williams, Mickey Moniak, and Jorge Alfaro for Yelich.
“Williams slides right into the Marlins’ outfield, and Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, is the key to the deal, keeping the Phils from having to give up prized right-hander Sixto Sanchez or prospects Scott Kingery and J.P. Crawford, who could both be in the infield this year,” Castrovince wrote.
Both Moniak and Alfaro are top 100 MLB Pipeline prospects, but Yelich is a 26-year-old gold glove veteran outfielder.
Last season, Yelich hit .282/.369/.439 with 18 homers and 81 RBI’s. For his career, Yelich is a .290 hitter.
On the flip side, the Phillies already have a logjam in the outfield after acquiring Carlos Santana, which will likely send Rhys Hoskins to left field. Nevertheless, Yelich would be a big boost for the Phils.