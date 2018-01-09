STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a Penn State student was found dead on Monday night.
A spokesperson for Penn State tells CBS Philly that William Denton, 19, a sophomore studying health policy/administration, was found dead inside his dorm after university police conducted a “wellness check” at the request of William’s family.
It’s unclear at this time how William died.
The Centre County coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
“Our deepest sympathy is offered to William’s family and friends during this time of great sadness and loss,” said the university in a statement.
