NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in prison in a Pennsylvania crash earlier this year that killed two people, including a pregnant woman.

Twenty-two-year-old Evaughn-Sha Walters of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty in October to vehicular homicide in the Feb. 4 crash in West Pottsgrove Township.

Twenty-two-year-old Shone Santiago of New York City pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder of an unborn child.

Montgomery County prosecutors said he was racing Walters on Route 422 when his car went out of control, killing 23-year-old Anthony Rodriguez of East Elmhurst, New York, and 20-year-old Marissa Kelly of Stroudsburg.

In court Tuesday, Walters apologized to family members in attendance for what he called his “stupid” decision. Santiago is awaiting sentencing.

