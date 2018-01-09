NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in prison in a Pennsylvania crash earlier this year that killed two people, including a pregnant woman.
Twenty-two-year-old Evaughn-Sha Walters of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty in October to vehicular homicide in the Feb. 4 crash in West Pottsgrove Township.
Twenty-two-year-old Shone Santiago of New York City pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder of an unborn child.
Montgomery County prosecutors said he was racing Walters on Route 422 when his car went out of control, killing 23-year-old Anthony Rodriguez of East Elmhurst, New York, and 20-year-old Marissa Kelly of Stroudsburg.
In court Tuesday, Walters apologized to family members in attendance for what he called his “stupid” decision. Santiago is awaiting sentencing.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)