PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ripple effect from a major shakeup in Philadelphia’s criminal justice system, with more than 30 people forced to resign last week from the District Attorney’s office, has penetrated the Philadelphia’s courthouse.
For months, Larry Krasner says he’s been reviewing and investigating each staff member in the office and based the mass shedding on several factors.
“For some, there may be a record for ethical activity, for others there may be a lack of diligence and hard work, for others there may be a lack of competition, smarts, ability to persuade a jury,” said Krasner.
New Philadelphia DA Fires Dozens Of Assistant District Attorneys
The shakeup has also delayed some criminal proceedings. With new prosecutors brought in late, some judges have had to reschedule hearings so they can get caught up, setting back the process for victims’ and their families.
“I have great compassion for how they must feel for how it may not have proceeded as they had hoped,” Krasner said.
And he says although there may be future forced resignations.
Krasner says he’s hired an additional 40 staffers to his office, including 5 top supervisor positions.