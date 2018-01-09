PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans haven’t experienced a playoff game in four years.

On Saturday, that’ll change, as the Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles defensive coordinator says the fans will play a major role in the outcome of Saturday’s game.

“Well, I mean, I think you look side-by-side,” Schwartz said. “Our home games and road games — we’re significantly better at home. That’s why it was important for us to get home-field advantage. You take the travel out of the equation, it’s tough on opponents when the fans are loud. I know our fans will be loud. It’s tough on the opponents in a hostile environment, and that’s what Philly is. That’s what the Linc is. It’s been a great home-field advantage for us over the course of the season, and it’s not just the players on the field. The fans in the stands are going to mean an awful lot to coming out with a victory on Saturday.”

The Eagles were 7-1 at home this year, with their only loss coming in Week 17 during a meaningless game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The No. 1 seeded Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs on Saturday vs. the No. 6 seeded Falcons.