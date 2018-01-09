WEATHER ALERT: Icy Conditions Expected Through Morning CommuteRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Motorists and pedestrians are facing icy conditions across Pennsylvania and New Jersey after freezing rain glazed motor vehicles, roads and sidewalks.

Many schools are closed or have delayed opening on Tuesday.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution because roads and sidewalks are slick.

The pedestrian walkway is closed in both directions on the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to rise above freezing and melt the snow and ice that has covered the region since last week.

