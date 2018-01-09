PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey community is commemorating the 225th anniversary of the first manned flight in America.
Hot air balloons were on display at the Deptford Township’s recreation center.
Two hundred and twenty-five years ago Jean Pierre Blanchard completed the first air voyage in American history. He flew a hot air balloon from Philadelphia and landed in Deptford Township.
Thursday’s event featured a coloring and essay contest where students showed their work depicting the balloon flight.
Faatima Jamaladdin, 13, won an award for her essay and says winning was a pleasant surprise.
“It’s really exciting because I didn’t know I was going to win,” she said.