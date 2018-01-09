By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — The Eagles’ path to the Super Bowl starts with the NFL divisional round against visiting Atlanta on Saturday at 4:35 P.M. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Here’s some interesting numbers about the Eagles and their history vs. Atlanta.
The Eagles have posted an 18-14-1 all-time record vs. Atlanta (including playoffs). The Eagles have won 5 of their last 8 games against the Falcons in the all-time series, including a 24-15 victory in Week 10 of 2016.
LAST 8 GAMES vs. ATLANTA
Date Location Result
11-13-16…………. Philadelphia………. W, 24-15
09-14-15……………Atlanta………………….. L, 24-26
10-28-12……………Philadelphia………….. L, 17-30
09-18-11……………Atlanta………………….. L, 31-35
10-17-10…………. Philadelphia………. W, 31-17
12-06-09…………. Atlanta………………… W, 34-7
10-26-08…………. Philadelphia………. W, 27-14
12-31-06…………. Philadelphia………. W, 24-17
LAST 8 HOME GAMES vs. ATLANTA
Date Result
11-13-16……………………W, 24-15
10-28-12………………………..L, 17-30
10-17-10……………………W, 31-17
10-26-08……………………W, 27-14
12-31-06……………………W, 24-17
01-23-05 (NFC Championship)..W, 27-10
01-11-03 (Divisional)……………. W, 20-6
10-01-00……………………W, 38-10
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF GAMES vs. ATLANTA
Date Location Result
01-23-05…………. Philadelphia (NFC Championship)…… W, 27-10
01-11-03…………. Philadelphia (Divisional)……. W, 20-6
12-24-78……………Atlanta (Wild Card)…………….. L, 13-14
How the 2017 playoff teams have fared in the 16 seasons since realignment in 2002 (2017 division winners in bold/italics):
TEAM DIVISION TITLES PLAYOFF BERTHS
New England Patriots 14 14
Pittsburgh Steelers 8 11
Philadelphia Eagles 7 9
Carolina Panthers 5 7
Atlanta Falcons 4 8
ATLANTA FALCONS (11-6) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (13-3) (Saturday, NBC, 4:35 PM ET)
This is the fourth postseason meeting between the teams and the first since 2004 when the Eagles defeated the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game 27-10 (January 23, 2005) to advance to Super Bowl XXXIX. The Eagles lead the all-time series 18-14-1, including the postseason. Philadelphia won the last meeting 24-15 in Week 10, 2016 (November 13).
The Falcons defeated the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 last week to advance to the Divisional Playoffs. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones and posted a 101.8 passer rating. Ryan has registered a passer rating of at least 100 in five consecutive playoff games, tied for the second-longest streak in the Super Bowl era. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana (eight) owns a longer streak.
Ryan has a 102.4 career postseason passer rating, the third-best mark in NFL history (minimum 150 attempts). Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Bart Starr (104.8) and Kurt Warner (102.8) have a higher mark.
Atlanta had two players selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl: wide receiver Jones and center Alex Mack. The Eagles had six players selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl: guard Brandon Brooks, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tackle Lane Johnson and quarterback Carson Wentz. Three Eagles had at least eight touchdown receptions this season: wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (nine) and Nelson Agholor (eight) and tight end Ertz (eight).