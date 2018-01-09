Filed Under:Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pink grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

As a teenager, Pink attended Central Bucks West High School and began performing at Philadelphia clubs.

Now, she’ll perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4th.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist will hopefully get to perform in front of her hometown Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

The over/under for her performance has been set at exactly two minutes, per Bovada LV.

Justin Timberlake is performing during halftime at Super Bowl LII.

