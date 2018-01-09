PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pink grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
As a teenager, Pink attended Central Bucks West High School and began performing at Philadelphia clubs.
Now, she’ll perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4th.
The three-time Grammy-winning artist will hopefully get to perform in front of her hometown Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
The over/under for her performance has been set at exactly two minutes, per Bovada LV.
Justin Timberlake is performing during halftime at Super Bowl LII.