PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dario Saric’s father has never been able to see his son play in-person, since he’s joined the Philadelphia 76ers. But Predrag Saric will finally get to do that this week in London.

The Sixers landed in London on Tuesday, as they get ready for their game at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday against the Celtics (3pm E.T.).

Brett Brown says Dario Saric's father will be able to watch him play in person as a Sixer for the first time in London. — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) January 8, 2018

Saric’s father is a former pro basketball player himself. Here is a video of him showing photos of Dario from March.

OK, so who wants to see Dario Saric's father showing off old photos of Dario? pic.twitter.com/Z8DS0nILus — CroSports (@CroSports_) March 16, 2017

Saric, a 6’10” forward is from Croatia, did not come overseas to join the Sixers until 2016.

Saric has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to his lovable personality, his tenacious attitude on the court, and his unique skill set. Saric is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 30.3 minutes, while shooting 43.9 FG% / 37.2 3PFG% / 85.5 FT% this season.

In 14 December games, Saric has really come on, scoring 17.3 points per game to go along with 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. His true shooting percentage (a statistic that measures a player’s shooting efficiency) for December was an impressive 59.6-percent.

The Sixers enter Thursday’s London game against the Celtics 19-19 and on a four-game winning streak.