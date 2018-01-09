CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Camden High School will be closed through next week due to a pipe burst, school officials say.
The burst happened this week, just days after the coldest air of the season hit the region.
Officials say the school will be closed through Tuesday, Jan. 16. Students and staff will return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Puppy Bowl Pups Get Tinder Profiles For Charity
“Families will be updated in the coming days on the progress of building repairs and contingency plans if the school is not ready to open next Wednesday,” officials said in a statement to CBS3.
While school is closed, breakfast and lunch are available for all Camden students at Brimm Medical Arts.
Breakfast is served 9:15-10 a.m. and lunch is available from 12:30-1:30 p.m.