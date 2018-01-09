PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Black Lives Matter held a press conference Tuesday outside of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office calling for justice. They want the city’s new head prosecutor to take a look at a case they say resulted in a wrongful conviction.

A group of about a dozen demonstrators stood outside of the DA’s office to raise awareness about the case of Eric Riddick, a man doing life for the 1991 shooting of William Callet.

The family says he was convicted on the word of a single witness, despite a solid alibi and conflicting forensics.

Last month, a Superior Court judge wrote a statement saying the system failed.

“Ineffective representation, no representation,” said Eric’s mother, Christine Riddick.

She has repeatedly sought relief and wants Krasner’s conviction integrity unit to take a look.

“I would like them to expedite my son’s matter,” she said.

The family delivered a package on the case to, DA spokesman, Ben Waman.

Philadelphia Black Lives Matter leader Asa Khalif who endorsed Krasner had this to say.

“It’s time to pay up on the promises he ran on,” he said.