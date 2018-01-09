MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – James Kauffman, the husband of slain New Jersey radio host April Kauffman has been charged in her 2012 death, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

April was found murdered in the home she shared with Dr. James Kauffman in May 2012. Police say she had been shot multiple times.

More than five years later, authorities announced during a press conference Tuesday that Kauffman would be facing murder charges in connection with her death, along with another man, who authorities say was also involved in April’s murder for hire killing.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner say the person who shot and killed April, Frank Mulholland, has since died from a drug overdose.

Kauffman was arrested last year when federal and local authorities raided his business in the 4000 block of Ocean Heights Avenue.

Police say Kauffman was armed with a handgun.

“He brandished a weapon, a 9mm Ruger handgun and at that time it was necessary for us to bring in a hostage negotiator,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.

At the time, authorities said he was not a suspect in the murder case.

“Dr. Kauffman is not a suspect. We would not characterize him as that. However, we do believe that the requested material is integral to our investigation,” Tyner told KYW Newsradio of a filed motion seeking a sample of James’ DNA.

To date, Kauffman has be held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point bullets and obstruction of the administration of law.