PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Vatican is recognizing a group of people from the Philadelphia area for their exceptional service to the Roman Catholic Church.
Pope Francis approved the special honors for 28 individuals.
“We have men and women who have served in education ministries throughout their careers, philanthropists, men and women religious, folks who have supported vocations, pro-life work, the charitable ministries of the archdiocese that help those most in need,” said Ken Gavin, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
The honors will be presented by Archbishop Charles Chaput at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during a vespers service on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.
