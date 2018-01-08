WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals
Filed Under:Leechburg Police, Local TV

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — The wife of a Pennsylvania police chief charged with soliciting sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl says her family has been “shattered.”

Credit: (CBS3)

Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold’s wife, Danielle Reinke Diebold, released a statement Sunday saying that she “has never hurt so bad” in her life.

The 40-year-old police chief was arrested Friday at a spot where he allegedly hoped to meet with the girl he thought he’d been communicating with.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Diebold. A phone number listed as Diebold’s home went straight to voicemail and could not accept more messages.

A message left with the Leechburg police department was not returned. Diebold is still listed as the police chief on the Leechburg website.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

