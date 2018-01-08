RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Several Delaware Valley schools are finalists for the Dannon/Danimals Project Fit America Grant.
Schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York could win a $25,000 grant.
Local schools include Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School in Philadelphia; Maple Point Middle School of Langhorne; Cook-Wissahickon Elementary School of Philadelphia; Keystone Elementary School in Croydon; Frog Pond Elementary School in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey; Julia De Burgos Elementary School of Philadelphia; Whitehall Elementary School of Williamstown, New Jersey; Joseph Greenberg School of Philadelphia; Samuel Penny Packer Elementary School of Philadelphia; Antonja Pantoja Charter School of Philadelphia; Aronimink Elementary School in Drexel Hill; Leedom Elementary School in Ridley Park; and Thomas Holme Elementary School in Philadelphia.
“This equipment will help us improve the health and well-being for all of our students,” said Megan Cini, the school’s health and physical education teacher.
Project Fit America is a “national agency that works at the grassroots level with schools and front line educators to create new opportunities for kids to be active, fit and healthy.”
The contest begins Jan. 5 and you can vote for your favorite school here.