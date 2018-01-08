WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals
Filed Under:Lawndale, Local TV, Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  City police are investigating after three teens were stabbed on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 6700 block Rising Sun Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city.

According to city police, the stabbing stemmed from a large fight involving school children.

Police confirm three males were stabbed, including a 15-year-old, 16-year-old and a 19-year-old. All three were transported to area hospitals and listed in stable condition. Authorities say all three victims were stabbed in the lower back.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

