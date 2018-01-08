PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A coalition of congregations is adopting the game plan of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King for its first-time contribution to next Monday’s day of service in his honor in Philadelphia.
Rev. Gregory Holston is the executive director of POWER – an interfaith network of congregations in the greater Philadelphia area and central Pennsylvania.
Holston says the organization will be set up at Dobbins High School in North Philadelphia next Monday and employ the 1960s techniques of the civil rights and protest movement.
“We will lift up a rally and a teach-in which will talk about all of the issues of criminal justice, economic justice, education justice, health justice that are all so important and that what Martin Luther King would be talking today,” said Holston.
Holston says the People’s Call to Action Rally and Teach-Ins will include many well-known partners, including the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the Black Clergy of Philadelphia.
He says the goal is to get the thousands of participants in next Monday’s King Day of Service to go beyond a single day of action, and commit to an entire year of action.