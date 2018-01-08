PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hazardous conditions for walking and driving due to icy roads and sidewalks will continue through the Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures overnight are expected to be below freezing.
Though the freezing rain has left the area, any ice accumulation on Monday will not have a chance to melt, the NWS says. Water on some treated roads and walkways may begin to refreeze, as well.
If you are traveling overnight or early Tuesday morning be prepared for slippery conditions.
As the sun rises, temps are expected to reach a high around 43 degrees.