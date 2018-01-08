PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are the first ever No. 1 seed to begin the playoffs as an underdog. They are listed as 2.5 point underdogs in the divisional playoffs on Saturday at home, vs. the No. 6 seeded Atlanta Falcons.

But they’re accustomed to the underdog role.

“We’ve been disrespected all year,” Fletcher Cox told the media on Monday.

On Monday’s 94WIP Midday Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod said he wasn’t annoyed about the underdog role.

The Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 and were led for most of the season by MVP candidate Carson Wentz. Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14 and Nick Foles has since replaced him, the main reason why Philadelphia is now a historic No. 1 seeded home playoff underdog.

The Eagles defeated the Falcons last November, before Atlanta went on to win the NFC Championship and lose in the Super Bowl.