PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 13-3 No. 1 seeded Philadelphia Eagles will host the 10-6 Atlanta Falcons on Saturday afternoon at the Linc in the NFL Divisional Playoffs.
VegasInsider.com lists the Eagles are 2.5 point underdogs.
The Eagles are the only home team in the divisional road not listed as the favorite.
Matt Ryan and the defending NFC Champion Falcons are coming off a 26-13 win at the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round on Saturday night.
The Eagles, after playing a meaningless Week 17 at home, were off last weekend. Of course, the reason the Eagles are not expected to win on Saturday is because of the quarterback situation. MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his ACL on December 10th, and Nick Foles has been inconsistent since replacing Wentz.
Angelo Cataldi had this message for Eagles fans on Monday morning.
John Kincade of 680 The Fan in Atlanta told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday that he believes the Eagles will score more than 23 points on Saturday, enough to beat the Falcons.
The Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15 in Week 10 of last season, as they were able to rush for over 200 yards that day and win the time of possession battle.
The Eagles host the Falcons on Saturday, January 13th at 4:35 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.