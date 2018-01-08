PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the Eagles play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday, there will be some divided loyalties at one particular school in East Falls.

At Penn Charter, Matt Ryan is respected as one of the Quaker school’s most accomplished alums. But the 2003 grad is also the quarterback for the Falcons, who play the Eagles Saturday. Who’s Penn Charter backing? It depends on whom you ask.

“I admitted Matt Ryan to Penn Charter as director of admissions years ago,” said Stephen Bonnie, the school’s director of stewardship. “I know his family very well. He’s a spectacular guy. I wish him the very best of luck and good health and I hope he has a great game. But I’m an Eagles fan. I’m rooting for the Eagles.”

Penn Charter art teacher Ruth McGee fondly recalls Ryan.

“I had him in a ceramics class,” she said. “I always remember him as being a very kind and generous soul, and had a good sense of humor.”

But that’s enough to stop McGee from cheering on the Eagles.

Eagles Kick Off Playoff Week With Pep Rally At CHOP

Penn Charter junior Leo Berg admires Ryan. But sorry, Matty Ice…

“I will be rooting for the Eagles,” Berg said. “I’ve always rooted for the Eagles. I can’t stop rooting for the Eagles.”

One student who is rooting for Atlanta is sophomore Matt McGlinchey — who happens to be Matt Ryan’s cousin.

“My family’s always said that blood is thicker than water,” McGlinchey said.

Even if it appears the rest of the school is bleeding green.

“I’d say it’s a mostly Eagles vibe all around the school,” he said.

McGlinchey says Ryan grew up here. So of course, he understands.